Fary parody the Sunday Service of Kanye West and it is hilarious

For the launch of his second show “Hexagon” on Netflix, Fary has released the big game. In a video, the comedian was amused to make his own “Sunday Service” of the choir (produced by Kanye West. The rapper had organized a representation of surprise at the Theatre of Food in the north during the last Paris Fashion Week. Accompanied by the singer Tayc and several backup singers, you can see in the video the comedian, dressed in beige interpret “The Marseillaise” as gospel. But in the next shot, we see him puzzled at the idea of his friend, ” No we will not do that no (…) I’m not a legend of hip-hop in the United States. Neither jesus. I am Fary in fact.” The first part of her show will be available on the streaming platform, as from 12 march and the second on April 16th.

