Fashion Battle – Who wins between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner ?

This week, one indulges in a fight modesque between two members iconic of the clan Kardashian / Jenner : Kim Kardashian and her half-sister Kylie Jenner. Who will win ?

They are only half-sisters and yet as the years passthe more the two women look. They both have Kris Jenner as the mother and manager (it is even called momager !) and become in their turn the mothers. The other common point ? They have su play of their popularity to create a true empire. And since a few months, Kylie Jenner has dethroned her sister Kim by becoming the richest of the clan Kardashian/Jenner. If today we could sometimes think that they are twin sisters, their taste for fashion is not there for nothing.

Followers of the fluo

The family Kardashian never goes unnoticed regardless of the time and the place. But if some of the sisters prefer to minimize their appearances, others prefer the opposite to attract even more attention. This is one of the common points of Kim and Kylie. All two fans of neon colorsthey did not hesitate to unbuckle as soon as they have the opportunity. If Kylie tames very well this trend, themedal of neon, however, returns to Kim Kardashian that was a day with his dress lemon yellow to… Her car. When one loves, one does not count !

The hair ultra smooth

For Kylie, her hair is like his dressing room : it changes as soon as the urge takes him. And for that, it can especially thank her many wigs more true that nature. In all its changes the capillaries, we find a love that is undeniable to the ultra-smooth, a taste shared with his sister Kim Kardashian. If Kim prefers very long, Kylie Jenner, as for her, she opts more often for a square perfectly smooth. It may, however, be tempted by the lengths on some occasions, as for example at the last MET Gala, where her hair was not only super smooth… but also purple ! It is therefore no surprise that Kylie Jenner wins the battle of the ultra lise.

With their child

If Kylie Jenner no, for the moment, only one, Kim Kardashian just had her fourth child, and, let’s face it, they are all cuter than the other ! Kim Kardashian also unveiled yesterday a cliché adorable her new-born, Psalm West. And at their outputs, the two moms love to dress them up as great, or even match their outfits with those of their toddlers. For once, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian both are very talented, it is therefore in our eyes a draw.

