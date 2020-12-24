Fashion icon Stella Tennant dies at age 50

One of Britain’s best models, she died unexpectedly at the age of 50.

Stella Tennant, one of Britain’s top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported Wednesday.

Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional and androgynous appearance helped her enter the world of fashion in the 1990s.

She became the new face of Chanel and appeared on the covers of fashion magazines around the world.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020,” her family said in a statement.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to all of us. We are going to miss her very much. “

The BBC quoted a police spokesman as saying there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding her death, which occurred five days after her 50th birthday.

Away from the catwalk, Tennant campaigned to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

“It will take us a long time to change our habits, but I think it is obviously a step in the right direction,” he told The Guardian newspaper last year.

Tennant retired from the fashion industry in 1998, returning part-time to film clothing campaigns and appear on the runway.

She is survived by her husband, David Last, and their four children.