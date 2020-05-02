Fashion Week 2019 : Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid throng the parade of Rihanna

Fashion Week is in full swing in New York. After seeing Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace to make the parade Longchamp and then the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid at the parade Tommy Hilfiger this weekend, it is just an audience of personalities that we have found in the margin of this new fashion week. Monday, 9 September, Miley Cyrus has applauded the work of the creator Tom Ford. If she has offered an output solo for the occasion, it was rapidly joined by actor Ansel Elgort (” Divergent ” and ” Our stars contrary “) with which it lent itself to the game of photographers.

Tuesday was the second annual parade “Savage x Fenty,” the line of lingerie created by Rihanna. And the stars came out in number to cheer his new collection. Cara Delevingne and her girlfriend Ashley Benson have been seen as well as actress Vanessa Hudgens, models Winnie Harlow and Patrick Schwarzenegger and the top Ashley Graham, who has it proudly displayed its lovely curves of mom-to-be. Bella and Gigi Hadid had also made the trip for the occasion. On the same day, the tenniswoman Serena Williams has presented his collection for spring/summer 2020. She has been able to count on the support of supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio and Kim Kardashian, the most famous of the stars of the reality television show. No doubt, this new Fashion Week promises us many surprises.