Fast and Furious 10 : Cipher (Charlize Theron) will it be the great threat of the end of this saga ?

While we look forward to the ninth installment of the saga Fast and Furious, that was finally released in 2021, the creative team and the cast have so far not missed of teaser the tenth episode. It is rumored that the final film can be divided into two parts, the feature-length film promises in any case to conclude in beauty a saga that has sometimes pushed the boundaries of the attraction and realism. If the loyal fans will expect an epilogue that should, in our opinion, to land on the big screen in the year 2023, it is not yet known many things about it. This is the potential “return” of Paul Walker or even the decorations of the plot, several speculations around the filmto such an extent that one wonders now if Cipher could still be the enemy number 1 of the Fast Family in the tenth film.

Dom Toretto and Cipher in Fast and Furious 8.

Embodied by the oscar winner Charlize Theron, actress in south africa is for the first time appeared in the saga during The Fate and The Furious. Cipher is actually a cyberterroriste having multiple connections with the criminal world. Opponent’s main Fast and Furious 8she is determined to trigger a nuclear war and sing Dominic Toretto to betray his team when she kidnaps Elena Neves and his son. Using them as a currency of exchange, Cipher asks Dom to steal codes and plans necessary to these nuclear tests. Sadistic and fearsome, this hacker of high flight will succeed all the same to escape at the end of the film then she does in the face of Deckard Shaw. Back in Fast and Furious 9 as an ally of Jakob Toretto, the story of Fast and Furious 8 revealed that a Cipher is the enemy overall the trilogy Fast and Furiousthe young woman working behind the scenes through others to achieve its objectives.

Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 8.

This is what should happen in Fast and Furious 9then she will hire the half-brother of Dom to kill it. If this should teach us more about Cipher, it is very likely that she wants to avenge the betrayal of Dom at the end of Fast and Furious 8. This should give a spotlight to a character who has often worked in the shadow, through intermediaries. However, the images revealed of the ninth aspect, seem to indicate that it is, above all, Jakob Toretto that will be propelled on the front of the stage, facing his brother. This means that Cipher could become the main antagonist of the tenth pane ? It is very possible, Fast and Furious 8 and 9 could have been the teaser a rise in the power of the character while Fast and Furious 10 film finally the clash at the summit between Cipher and Dom Toretto.

Jakob Toretto and Cipher in Fast and Furious 9.

Its link with the criminal organizations throughout the saga, would make an enemy formidable and weight compared to the challenge that represents Fast and Furious in the conclusion of the saga. Next to this, the production should not hesitate to give Charlize Theron a recurring role in the franchise, the presence of the actress, yet far away from the registers to which it has accustomed us, representing a attractive to the public. Finally, his rivalry with Dom Toretto running on the big screen, the presence of Cipher in Fast and Furious 10 could be interesting for the epilogue and distinguish itself from previous titles, which had been filming the majority of antagonistic male in the face of the Fast Family. Vicious and with huge ambitions, Cipher could be the great threat of the last movie Fast and Furious. A character that seems to appeal a great deal to the fans to such a point that Universal would even consider launching the preparation of a spin-off of this a malignant hacker.