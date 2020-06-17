Fast and Furious 10 : The clan of the Sun’ will have to face one of Shaw way Captain America Civil War ?

Vin Diesel has teasé the return of Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in Fast and Furious 10the last chapter of the famous saga of Universal, and should not be the only character to return. In fact, even Brian O’conner has a big chance to be back thanks to the special effects in the film. Despite the death of his interpreter, Paul Walker, the actor can always be added digitally with the help of the current technology ! In addition to this, we are confident that the clan of Dominic Toretto will also be fulfilled in their entirety : Mia (Jordana Brewster), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel). And as he will come back to life in the next installment of the franchise, Han Lue (Sung Kang) must also be a part of it !

Hattie and Deckard Shaw

But what could be the plot of the conclusion of Fast & Furious ? It must be that the story of episode 10, supposed to close the saga, that is the height of the expectations of the public… more strong, more powerful, more spectacular : it is true that the writers are going to want to impress the fansas they do a little more with each new chapter ! So why not through a combat The Captain America Of The Civil War ? We can explain this theory in more detail. Have wants to exact revenge on Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), is responsible for his “death” in Tokyo Drift. This assassination attempt, remember, was in response to the injuries caused to his brother Owen (Luke Evans) by the team of Dom’.

Fast and Furious

Except that Luke, a friend of Deckard, as they joined in the spin-off of Fast and Furious, would not agree to see his friend being attacked by the Have is nothing to do. Dominic will take advantage of your family, which could lead to a division between the characters : on one hand we have the clan Toretto, and the other side of the clan Shaw ! In the latter, it would not be of his brother Owen, his sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) and her mother Magdalena (Helen Mirren). But this is not all, since the Hobbs and his friend from the CIA, Locke (Ryan Reynolds), to join them as their team ! The icing on the cake, we could also see the arrival of the mif,’ of Luke, which would be much more elegant if Jason Momoa (Aquamanit covers the brother of Dwayne Johnson in the sequel Fast and Furious… You sign, and you ?