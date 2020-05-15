Fast and Furious 10 : Vin Diesel come out of teaser the return of Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in the franchise ?

On the occasion of a video live posted on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs) has potentially confirmed his return in the following Fast and Furious 9. But the actor being immersed for several years in the heart of a war of ego with the leading player in the franchise, Vin Dieselwe were not certain of being able to take his statement seriously ! But fortunately for fans of the saga, the interpreter of Dominic Toretto comes to offer us a proof of his reconciliation with his ex-co-starin the form of a fan-art shared with his followers on the social networks. As you can see below, it is a mount (rather poorly made, to tell the truth) on which you can see the two characters from the Fast and Furious to prove their power !

Jordana Brewster, the interpreter of Mia Toretto, has immediately reacted by commenting “I like it“, and the post garnered 800 miles likes in just six hours. Like what, at melty, we are far from the only one to wait impatiently for the return of Luke Hobbs in the clan of Dominic ! The conflict between the two actors had started filming the seventh episode, in which Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson had begun a true duel of ego. The purpose of this ? That no one gives or receives more hits than the other, so that their “brand image” is not tarnished ! But obviously, the hatchet has finally been buried. If, in addition, Brian O’conner is back for the last film of the saga, Fast and Furious 10then the spectators should be in the seventh heaven to the idea of finding all their favorite characters !