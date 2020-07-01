Fast and Furious 10 : What will be the future of the franchise after this episode ?

To believe the about categorical of Vin Dieseland his promise made to the late Paul Walker, the saga Fast and Furious will stop with the release of his tenth chapter. A certainty that saddens the fans of the franchise, used to discover either every year or every two years of new missions carried out by Dominic Toretto and his team of race drivers… Fortunately, there is a sentence after the statements of the star to Total Film tease the continuity of this fictional universe beyond its “expiration date : “it would be good that this world will continue for generations to come” ! In other words, the adventures of the heroes of the saga will not end with Fast and Furious 10, in which the characters missing in the past films could return to it (if it is not in the 9th).

What you should expect in the future ? Well, as expected, at the stop of the saga’s main led by Dominic Toretto, and the exponential growth of spin-offs. To begin with Hobbs & Shaw 2, in which the mysterious villain could be a character already known, or yet the film derived 100% feminine teasé by Vin Diesel several times. Knowing that the latter will be co-written by three writers known, Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess is a Loser), Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider) and Nicole Perlman (The Guardians of the Galaxy), one can expect the best ! In the course of the last year, there were even rumors about a spin-off centered on the evil Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. On the other hand, we do not yet know if it is the same project or a different… Only the future will tell us if Fast and Furious can survive without Dom, Letty, Roman, Mia, Tej, and Ramseybut we, we predict that the franchise with all of its opportunities !