Fast and Furious 7 : Without the death of Paul Walker (Brian O’conner), this is how the movie should have ended

The famous scene of farewell between Dominic Toretto and Brian O’connor at the end of the seventh pane, just after the tragic death of his interpreter, is one of the most touching of Fast and Furious. This tribute to Paul Walker has been described by Vin Diesel, “the best moment in the history of cinema” ! Even if on our side, we would not go until then, it is true that this sequence between the two heroes of the franchise is very moving. However, without the death of the star, the film should have ended any other way ! In fact, the screenwriter Chris Morgan has made a few revelations about the conclusion of the original feature film, very different from the one we know. And for good reason, he prepared the public to follow the adventures of Dom’ and Brian.

Brian and Dom at the end of F7

Fast and Furious 7 would therefore have had a teaser to the next mission of the two heroes, accompanied by the rest of the team : Letty Ortiz, Mia Toretto, Roman Pearce, Tej Parker, Ramsey… the members of The group would have to be borrowed in the future a new direction, towards a life outside the law. Nothing indicates he was already scheduled to Cipher (Charlize Theron) is the future villain of the saga, or if another villain would have been able to make his appearance. In regard to Brian, it would absolutely not have left his adoptive family to set up a home in the gap with his pregnant wife and his son ! However, the latter would become his number one priority in the following movies, and would have impacted the arc of a narrative in one way or another : but we will never know to what extent. All we know, this is how Fast and Furious has survived the departure of Brian O’conner (Paul Walker) !