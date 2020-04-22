Fast and Furious 9 : A member of the family of Dom could he die ?

Waited and finally in April 2021, the release date of Fast and Furious 9 having been shifted by one year, the film by Justin Lin promises to plunge us back into a franchise that began in 2001. From rodeos to urban missions in the top flight at the wheel of large vehicles, the deductible is also imposed as one of the sagas most lucrative of the movie. If several of the ingredients have based its success over the years, Fast and Furious never skimp on the emotion sometimes kitsch of some of the scenes. If it works, the saga being the only one to be able to afford such things, it is possible that the ninth component is no exception to the rule.

Letty (Michelle rodriguez) and Dom (Vin Diesel) in Fast and Furious 9.

If nostalgia and ringardises should be in the program, it is likely that a more tragic vienna injure the entourage of Dom. A member of the team could die ? If no evidence of shooting gives real reasons to assume such an event, the screenwriters, however, could be tempted by a surprise of this magnitude. It must be said that they have several times made this element an issue important story milestones, with the death of Han at the end of Tokyo Drift, of Letty in Fast and Furious 4 or still of Gisele bündchen in Fast and Furious 6. If most of these characters have subsequently resurfaced of a more or less plausible, it is in any case possible that the disappearance of a member of the Fast Family to be part of the plot of the next film.

Han Lue (Sung Kang) in Fast and Furious 9.

Will she, however, at the heart of the plot or a secondary element of the film ? If the trailer of Fast and Furious 9 not identified and not an issue like that, it is likely that a character dies at the end of the film. The danger of their cascade could also result in the loss of a member. However, the saga does not use not generally of these springs plot to eliminate one of his characters. From there, there are then several possibilities : Jakob Toretto (John Cena) could aim his brother by killing a member of his team, Cipher (Charlize Theron) would have been able to nurture old grudges forcing them to kill a person close to Dom, or even a member of the team might sacrifice himself to save another during a final scene.

Jakob Torreto (John Cena) and Cipher (Charlize Theron).

These events could push the team from Dom to avenge the death of their team-mate in the tenth installment of the saga. Gold, who could it be ? Although Letty is the person to aim for, expect to meet Dom, this plot would be somewhat repetitive because of the previous films. Therefore, Roman Pierce (Tyrese Gibson), or Tej Parker (Ludacris) may prove to be candidates for risk, as does Mia. If we know that the family is a recurring theme of the saga, the ninth film should take a particular tone in relation to this theme, since we will discover the half-brother of the sibling Toretto. Mia could be the target of Jakob ? Nothing is less certain, however.

Roman Pierce (Tyrese Gibson), or Tej Parker (Ludacris)

Although this is only suppositions on a film that still remains mysterious, it is whispered, in any case, a few weeks ago that production might reflect back the character of Paul Walker in Fast and Furious 10. However, the return of the actor with the technique of the CGI should be as a brief cameo, if this rumor were to be confirmed. Therefore, it is hard to imagine Brian O’conner to have a simple secondary role to avenge Mia, if the young were to disappear. If this could be the subject of other questions about the future of the saga, it remains that Fast and Furious 9 should we offer more defining moments. Stunts, surprises and why not an ultimate but a tragic reversal of the situation will be to anticipate, what to send to the heavy before the end of the franchise.