Fast and Furious 9 : Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) have to be present to explain the return of Han ?

There are few, we will share it on melty theories that could explain the return of Han Fast and Furious 9 after his tragic death. This character, played by Sung Kang, is one of the heroes of Tokyo Drift having disappeared after a violent confrontation against Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Knowing that these two protagonists are closely linked, the come-back of a could it be accompanied by that of his enemy ? Several statements, not only the interpreter of the bad guy, but also for the producer of the saga, teasent this possibility. In 2017, Jason Statham confided to Cinema Blend : “This episode has not detailed exactly what happened. I’m not going to say nothing more than that ! But [le scénariste et producteur Chris Morgan] likes to annoy the fans, and then make pleasure to the fans and to reap all these protests excited. Therefore, there is more to come“.

Deckard Shaw

Yet, during the same interview, Chris Morgan added : “Listen, I am literally the biggest fan of the world of Han/Sung Kang. But I will say this. In spite of the vanity inherent to Deckard, I’ve never really considered a bad guy. It was definitely against our team but this is a guy with a code who loves his family“. And we had the proof of it in the first spin-off of the franchise, including the villain (more so nasty that it) shared the bill with Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) ! In other words, it is suspected to soon reappear in the saga via Fast and Furious 9just like Gisele (Gal Gadot), the ex-girlfriend of Han. The presence of the villain will be necessary to close once and for all, the conflict between the hero of the franchise, and make peace. Ideal for closing the loop !