Fast and Furious 9 : Dwayne Johnson to be absent from the casting, you know why

Fast and Furious 9 is expected in cinemas on may 20, 2020. While the tenth strand could serve as a clap of an end to the franchise, teasing around the trailer of the last movie, this is serious ! In this regard, it has the exact release date of the trailer, and to believe Vin Diesel, “it’s going to leave us without a voice”. If it was part of the faces that are emblematic of the universe, Dwayne Johnson does not resume his role of Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious 9. In question : the development of Hobbs and Shaw, his busy schedule and his recent (and rather lengthy) feud with the interpreter, Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel.

If Vin Diesel interpreter Dom since the beginning of the franchise in 2001, it not only has a role as an actor : it decides a large part of the strategy regarding the films and the future of the universe Fast and Furious. And it is surely this which has been problematic and has created tension between him and Dwayne Johnson. When the ninth component had to be raised, The Rock has surely preferred to withdraw from the project because of the heavy atmosphere. Several of their conversations were made public. Since then, the relationship seems to have eased since Vin Diesel has shared his support for the output of Hobbs and Shaw and Dwayne Johnson has published a message last September to pay tribute to the franchise and the actor.

Hobbs and Show

The two iconic figures of Fast and Furious seem to have put this disagreement aside for the well-being of all. However, when they have buried the hatchet, the production of the ninth component was already launched. Finally, it may be a good thing now that The Rock is on the poster for the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, who could very well have a sequel ! In addition to these two reasons, Dwayne Johnson has a busy schedule : he will be the poster Jungle Cruiseplanned for this summer. The actor does not close, however, not the doors to a possible appearance in the tenth and last part of Fast and Furious.