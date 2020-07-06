Fast and Furious 9 : Have-has become a super-soldier by Eteon ?

You should be prepared for what your little grey cells start to produce smoke ! While the output of Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed back a year, in melted, we are still trying to unravel the mystery of the return to the life of Han Lue (Sung Kang) after his “death” in Tokyo Drift. The most striking feature of the trailer of the next adventure of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his band, definitely him, believed to be dead and buried ! And, however, is a trailer where we can find many waterfalls, amazing things… And if the answer to this unexpected return was to be sought in the first spin-off of the saga, Hobbs & Shaw ?

Han and Gisele

The villain of this film is derived is as enigmatic as it is dangerous : this is the chief is unaware of the identity of a secret society, whose purpose is to eradicate any weakness in the human beings ! Name Eteon, gives some problems to the heroes, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), by sending the kits of Brixton (Idris Elba), a super-genetically enhanced soldier. And if she had also changed the body and the physical capacity of Han Lue, while the conditioning of your mind the idea of betraying Dominic and his team ? If our theory of Jakob Toretto is the mysterious villainHobbs & Shaw it turns out to be correct in Fast and Furious 9this might be the case !

Brixton

In fact, Brixton is a former agent of MI6 that the entire world thought he was dead, and whose injury has been treated by Eteon, which was then altered his body by adding implants and cyber mechanics. With his new prosthesis, he became a super-soldier capable of defeating their opponents by a wide margin, and obeying orders without question ! Have could have received the same treatment on the part of the villain, and the order to infiltrate among the members of his old team in order to collect information about them. This would help the sponsor to destroy the team from within… If this is the case, Dominic Toretto was worried ! But he will be glad to be retiring soon, since after Fast and Furious 10the future of the franchise will be without him.