Fast and Furious 9 : Jakob Toretto (John Cena) can it be reconciled with Dominic (Vin Diesel) ?

Fast and Furious will come back in force next year in theaters with the highly anticipated ninth installment of the franchise, and the fans like the players are no longer able to wait until the release! It must be said that this will be the opportunity to find a character very appreciated by the public, Han (Sung Kang), who believed long died, and who will finally obtain justice. This is not all, because Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), the sister of Dominic (Vin Diesel) and wife of Brian O’conner (Paul Walker), will also be of the party. All this small world will come together to face a new enemy, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), a member of the family that we’ve never seen!

Jakob VS Dom’

However, since we have seen this bad guy in the trailer for the film, we ask a lot of questions about it. And, in particular, could it be reconciled with his brother at the end of Fast and Furious 9? If Jakob Toretto kidnaps the son of Dominic, as we had hypothesized on melty a few months ago, this happy ending is unlikely to happen. Indeed, we doubt that Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) and her husband are the types to take the health and safeguarding of their child Brian lightly!!! A removal would, on the contrary, a sufficient reason for the couple, with the help of their friends, destroy their opponent once and for all.

Jakob Toretto

On the other hand, if Jakob Toretto is not really the villain of Fast and Furious 9as teasé his interpreter, John Cena repeatedly, then everything is possible! According to the star, his character will be more ambiguous that does leave it suspect that the first images from the film. Not to mention that we know that he will make an alliance with Cipher (Charlize Theron), one of the worst evil of the saga! It could be handled by exacerbating the rivalry against Dominic or be forced to take her family for one reason or another. This would be not the first time that a naughty rocker in the good camp in the course of the franchise… So why not this one? We would love to reconcile with his brother to see them side-by-side in the last pane Fast and Furious!