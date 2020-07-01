Fast and Furious 9 : Jakob Toretto might be the mysterious villain with Hobbs & Shaw ?

And if the mysterious villain of the saga Hobbs & Shaw it was a character already known Fast and Furious ? Was our theory of last week, and we’re going to dig more today. As a reminder, in the first film derived from the famous franchise of racing cars, Luke (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard (Jason Statham) is forced to team up to fight Brixton (Idris Elba). This ex-agent of MI6 and has been transformed into a super soldier by Eteon, a dangerous secret society aimed at the eradication of the weakness in the human beings ! Despite their implants, cybernetic, and mechanical, as well as all the improvements made in the body of Brixton by Eteon, our two heroes have managed to defeat him. However, the real threat, that is to say, Eteon, is still at large.

Brixton

Although the plan for the spread of a virus in the Earth that have been infiltrated by our heroes, we can assume that the secret organization has not said its last word. The return of Eteon, teasé at the end of the first film, will be the opportunity to put a face to the voice altered with this villain, a. k. the only physical element that we know of him. And it was Jakob Toretto (John Cena), the main antagonist of Fast and Furious 9 ? Brother of Dominic (Vin Diesel) and Mia (Jordana Brewster) is a killer and a sniper decided to demolish once and for all to his brother’. But who knows, if we do not reserve other surprises ! Already, thanks to the announcement trailer, we know that there is bound to be one of the main evils of the franchise, Encryption (Charlize Theron).

Jakob Toretto

According to her, during her whole life, has tried to be so strong, powerful and fast that Dominic, without success. This is the reason why you could have created Eteon, to develop a technique to become a super-soldier ! Therefore, you would have the means to finally defeat his brother and rival ! In which case, Brixton would have served as a guinea pig so that you can develop your technology in a very advanced super-soldier. Now that you know that it works “without danger”, he could try to reproduce the method in itself, and make sure not to be outdone by his brother. And if, in addition, Madame M (Eiza Gonzalez) has a more important role in the followingHobbs & Shaw as in the first film, is that the bonus !