Fast and Furious 9 : Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) would appear in the scene post-credits ?

We suspect Vin Diesel to have teasé the return of Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in Fast and Furious 10, but could we see the franchise on the occasion of the next pane ? As you can see below, it would seem that the hatchet has been buried between the two actors. The interpreter of Dominic Toretto has shared an illustration fan made their two characters, and it now follows The Rock on social networks ! You will remember, in 2016, Dwayne Johnson had not hesitated to treat his male partners in the name of “sissies“during the filming (and other insults) without specifying who it was. The website TMZ had revealed that Vin Diesel was in his sights. However, after many twists and turns, the case now seems packed.

Instagram Vin Diesel

Is this the opportunity of a cameo of Luke Hobbs in the scene post-credits Fast and Furious 9 ? Recently, Dwayne Johnson has officially confirmed the finalization of the result of the spin-off of the saga, Hobbs & Shaw. However, this sequel will share connections with the next installment of the franchise primary since according to the producer, Hiram Garcia, the filming of the two films will overlap. It is possible, therefore, that at the time when the trays re-open, The Rock found a niche in his schedule to join his colleagues Fast and Furious by the time cameras start filming. In which case, a sequence could be rotated between Luke Hobbs and Dominic Toretto in order to teaser the return of the bounty hunter within the franchise main. Knowing that it is a shared universe, it would not be surprising !