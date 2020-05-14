Fast and Furious 9 : Mia Toretto will it have a more important role ?

This is a new one, which had disappointed many fans of the Fast Family : the output of the ninth installment of the legendary saga was delayed a yearthe adventures of Dom Toretto and his gang being deferred to 2021. Pushing the limits of our impatience, we look forward all the same, discovering what we reserve the new episode of a franchise sometimes kitschy but the stunts unbelievable, if this is (often) unrealistic. For his part, Vin Diesel has repeatedly teasé the movie from Justin Lin, referring in particular to a big surprise, then, that the interpreter of Han will be back, alongside the new recruit to the cast : John Cena.

Jakob, Dom and Mia Toretto.

If we long to know what it is, many rumors have referred to a cameo from Ryan Reynolds, and the return of Gal Gadot (Gisele), the original characters of the franchise will also return. And this like of Mia Toretto, the sister of Dom and wife of Brian O’conner. Embodied by Jordana Brewster, Mia has always had a role rather secondary in the franchise Fast and Furious. Nevertheless, this ninth component could give it more scale ? This appears to be possible to the extent where the plot seems to focus on his half-brother Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Although it is still unclear what links the latter to Dom and Mia, as well as the sources of her rancor, it could be that it would target the young woman in order to reach Dom, while we wondered precisely if a member of the Fast Family could die in this ninth component.

Letty and Mia in Fast and Furious 9.

Another possibility, more or less, teasée by the trailer would be to make Mia a powerful ally to the team of his brother. Usually relegated to the background, the character could be a co-fellow useful and effective. Judging by the first images revealed, Mia should illustrate in several track races, as well as a fight scene, this could give more scope to the young woman in this last instalment. A potential seen in a few passages throughout the saga. While representing a new understanding of the character, this could prove to be interesting in terms of plot. In any case, if the role of Mia came to be more important, one thing is certain : it will be exciting to see the character take the scale in Fast and Furious 9, all the more that Jordana Brewster was able to draw its pin from the play, many actresses have been vying for the role of the sister of Dom.