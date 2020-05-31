Fast and furious 9 – new release date, latest news

– – –

The series of movies Fast and Furious (also known under the name of saga fast) has always managed to convince the public with its stunt-filled action. F9 is the ninth installment of the series. The films are concentrated mainly on spies, break-ins and street racing illegal. Since the first part of 2001, the franchise has managed to gain more and more audience with his stunts and action scenes, the hi-fi.

In 2015, the film series has also been ranked as the ninth series of movies the most profitable of all time, with a combined gross of us $ 5 billion in throughout the world. Universal Pictures distributed the film franchise. F9 will be the ninth installment of the series and the tenth film released in the set.

Release Date F9

The release date of the ninth episode of the series has also been finalised. The film’s release is scheduled for 2020. However, due to the pandemic COVID-19, the release date of the movie has been postponed to 2021. The film will be released now on April 2, 2021 in the United States.

Fast and furious 9 throws

The film is directed and co-produced by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. The production company for the ninth pane of the original film and a film of the race.

The cast of the film has also been decided

Vin Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej Parker, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron as a Cipher in the lead roles.The tenth episode of the film is also in production. The date of release of f10 has also been decided. However, fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the f9 in the rooms.

– – –