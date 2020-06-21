Fast and Furious 9 : the family at The heart of the plot ?

Twenty-year-old saga Fast and Furious has evolved. From rodeos to urban missions, the top-flight, the team of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) has been propelled into a different universe chaining now waterfalls more impressive. The other hand, the films have pushed the boundaries of the kitsch daring some of the actions and effects plot pushed to the extreme. If this aspect assumed is now enshrined in the DNA of the saga Fast and Furious and is one of the reasons of its success, the theme of family is another. At each episode, the franchise has made a point of honor to put forward the relationship between Dom, Brian, Letty and the others. For all that, the ninth feature film of the franchise, could it make the family the central theme of the plot ?

Mia and Dom in Fast and Furious 9.

It is very likely, several indices related to the scenario Fast and Furious 9 stating that the family should take a prominent place in this pane. For example, Mia and Brian O’conner could be back in the film because of their children, just as the brother of Dom, Jakob (John Cena) will be the great antagonist of the film, Justin Lin. The feature-length film could be the opportunity to set a new time in the heart of the plot the son of Dom. It could also be in danger, Cipher has not hesitated to take for a hostage, as well as his mother, Elena, in Fast and Furious 8.

Dom and Jakob Torreto in Fast and Furious 9

According to the images of the trailer, the son of Dom should have a place in the scenario, Letty giving her the necklace of his father in order to be safe. Always according to the same images, Mia also seems to have a more important role in this ninth component. And this to such an extent that one wondered if his character would have to die in the film. The sister of Dom could actually be in danger, because of the presence of Jakob Toretto, just like we should learn more about the links uniting the latter to the rest of the sibling. More broadly, the characters of John Cena and Charlize Theron might also be a member of the extended family of Dom, while Han will be mysterious his big return. This just as the presence of Helen Mirren for example, the interpreter of the mother of Deckard Shaw, are all signs that this issue should have another dimension Fast and Furious 9.

Letty and Mia in Fast and Furious 9

Finally, between the links joining the team of Dom, his relationship with Letty and Mia, as well as the presence of Jakob Torreto, the film should take to central theme, that of the family. This does not appear surprising given that the famous franchise will celebrate next year its twenty-years of age, while the ninth component turns out to be the second-to-last. Side scenario, this could provide a source of rebound and a major challenge that could keep the audience in suspense. Finally, make a backdrop for this topic would be the opportunity to perpetuate one of the main themes of the saga Fast and Furious up to the end and begin to its conclusion. A beautiful way to say goodbye when you think about it !