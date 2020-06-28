Fast and Furious 9 : The return of Owen Shaw would it be a good idea ?

While the fans of the saga Fast and Furious won’t discover the ninth episode, in 2021, the movie from Justin Lin could be the opportunity to initiate the conclusion of the saga before the tenth film. For this, the production would choose to bring back many of the characters iconic, like the Han, including several theories could explain the return in Fast and Furious 9. If the feature-length film marks the return of Cipher (Charlize Theron) or Queenie Shaw (Helen Mirren), one of the sons of the latter could also make his big come-back. It must be said that the Shaw family has a long passive with the saga Fast and Furious. If Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) has got a predominant role in the movie Hobbs and Shawit is his brother Owen (Luke Evans), who has introduced the whole family within the franchise as soon Fast and Furious 6.

Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

Back at the end of Fast and Furious 8 to help Deckard to save the son of Dom, it was subsequently preview the commanding officer in the pilot of the aircraft in Cipher land. If it is not appeared to the surprise of many fans in Hobbs and Shaw, many wonder if Owen Shaw could be back in Fast and Furious 9. After all, it appears very likely that the film with Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson has been able choose to depart the arc of a narrative of Owen, to bring it back convincingly in the next pane Fast and Furious. The character played by Luke Evans could have taken the reins of the family business, his mother being in prison until the end ofHobbs and Shaw.

Owen Shaw.

If the trailer F9 teasait the return of Queenie, it would not be impossible to see his youngest son landed in his side. This could be an interesting idea for the scenario, all the more that the screenwriter Chris Morgan had more or less hinted that Owen Shaw would return in the future of the franchise. This would help to see once again one of the outstanding characters of the saga, while concluding his bow. His return would also help to learn more about his family, about what he has done during all this time, but also potentially make the link with the followingHobbs and Shaw. Given his involvement in the last film Fast and Furiousone could also imagine that Owen will become an ally of the family of Dom. If this would create, finally, a bit of surprise, the return of Owen Shaw seems to clearly be a good idea for the movie from Justin Lin. If the production could also keep it under the elbow for the tenth component, these rumors about its come-back may, at the approach of the output of Fast and Furious 9, come to fruition. After all, everything is possible with this saga, they have risen Han !