Fast and Furious 9 : What a mistake made with the return of Letty must not be reproduced with Han ?

While there are questions about the usefulness of the death of Gisele (Gal Gadot) in the plot of Fast and Furious 6it is hoped that the return of Han in the ninth pane will be credible. A sense of déjà-vu, we are reminded of the come-back of Letty in the sixth installment of the Fast sagaarrive like a hair on the soup. If his return had been teasé in a scene post-credits of the fifth movie, the explanation within the plot has been very brief. And it is this error that Fast and Furious 9 must avoid with the return of Han, which is supposed to be dead in Tokyo Drift. The director Justin Lin has promised that his comeback would be in the logic of the story. Either. But for this, you need to find a solid reason, which doesn’t leave a hole in the plot as this has been done with Letty.

Fast and Furious

Concerning the latter, the teams have opted for the facility : it has lost the memory, and has not sought to dig more in order to reconstruct the puzzle of his past. As for the come-back of the Han, it should be noted that his departure had many saddened fans, who had demanded his return in the film on social networks. Han is back in the Fast saga to please the public, and not because it fits in with the plot. We hope that his resurrection will be properly justified and will bring surprises and twists. If Han is coming back, maybe it is a member of the family Dom who could die in Fast and Furious 9.