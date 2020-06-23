Fast and Furious, Hobbs & Shaw 2 : The mysterious villain of the series can be a character already known ?

From Dwayne Johnson has officially confirmed that the sequel to the spin-off of Fast and Furious it is in preparation in Universal, it is expected that details about the plot of the sequel with impatience ! Output last year in the cinema, this first adventure of the duo formed by The Rock and Jason Statham has received a good success with the public. It is therefore no surprise (but happy) that we learned that the hunter and the mercenary will be back soon to fight side-by-side. And instead of facing an unknown threat, the enigmatic villainHobbs & Shaw you should be back in the suite, and to give some problems to our heroes !

Hobbs & Shaw

But this mysterious evil, of which we know neither the face nor the true identity, it could be a character already known to viewers ? In the first part of his solo adventures, Luke and Deckard have been forced to work together to stop the threat Eteon. Not much is known tangible in the bad guy of the film at the head of this company as powerful as the secret, the purpose of which is to remove the human weakness. In the first film, this organization was launched in the kits of the main characters of an anarchist half-cyborg half-human, Brixton (Idris Elba). But he died at the end of the film, and therefore will not be able to disclose any hint about your employer… Knowing that what he had just heard his voice was altered in the movie, it could be anyone !

Hattie Shaw

When we learned of the true identity of the head of Eteon, any name will sound, and therefore potentially an unusual revelation, as, for example, that there is a traitor in the camp of the gentiles ! After all, this would not be the first time a member of the family Fast and Furious returns his jacket, and went on to be the dark side of the asphalt. In episode 9 of the franchise, main, Dominic (Vin Diesel) must confront his brother Jakob (John Cena), a sniper decided to make him a skin… It would surprise us, therefore, to do not discover in Hobbs & Shaw 2 for a character appreciated by fans of the saga is, in reality, a terrible villain. And if Deckard becomes more of a villain in this sequel, the old Luke will be worried !