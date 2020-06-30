Fast and Furious, Hobbs & Shaw : Mrs. M (Eiza Gonzalez) is going to have a more important role in the sequel ?

Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), are far from having said its last word ! The hero of the spin-off of Fast and Furious soon be back on the big screen in a highly-anticipated sequel, and we can already predict that it’s going to be an epic adventure. Already, the two former enemies are found with the mysterious big bad of the series, Eteon, the head of a dangerous secret of the company. Teasée at the end of the first movie, his presence in the sequel is true, and promises a lot of surprising revelations ! In other words, our duo need a booster to beat your opponent… And why not Madame M (Eiza Gonzalez), during a scene in the first movie ?

Madame M

This young woman appears, barely a handful of minutes on the screen, but this pattern of a group of chicks as sexy as they are dangerous has a potential sacred ! Impossible to forget after having seen the kiss wildly Deckard Shaw, with whom she was clearly a liability… Of what to think that it was a put in your mouth, and you will have a more important role in the sequel ! This friend of Vin Diesel, the interpreter of Dominic Toretto in the franchise main Fast and Furioushe had received his blessing in the time of the casting of the first Hobbs & Shaw. Although at the time, the actor was still cold, with Dwayne Johnson ! An early sign of reconciliation between the two stars, which is a good omen for Fast and Furious 10.

“I said, ‘I just want to make sure that the Wine feels good about it,” and I was really happy. As we have seen, there are 145 versions of the films, and blend them all. What are the Avengers of the cars, a certain way. He wants to see me grow up, and he said : ‘I just want to see you succeed. I know that this is going to be a big hit with you’. It was just wonderful“in charge of Eiza Gonzalez-the Hollywood Reporter in march. Having returned Injected of blood. together, the two actors are very close, and we would like to he was not surprised that he offers his friend a more important role in the universe Fast and Furious. And if it is not in Hobbs & Shaw 2without a doubt, it will be in the spin-off female, the new concept in hollywood, where you will also find through a project Pirates of the Caribbean !