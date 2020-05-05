Fast and Furious : The death of Gisele (Gal Gadot) was it unnecessary ?

Gisele Yashar could well be back in Fast and Furious 9and it would only be justice : after all, his death in the sixth episode of the saga was really unnecessary ! This protagonist is badass personified by the charismatic Gal Gadot appeared in the fourth installment of the franchise, and was originally a minor role in the plot. However, the arrival of this trafficker of drugs become a braqueuse high-flying, extremely good driver and an expert at shooting, has proved to be a considerable asset to the universe chrome Universal. All the more that the young woman has developed a romantic relationship with Han Lue (Sung Kang), which allowed him to be integrated for good within the team of Dominic Toretto. But then, why kill it ?

Gisele

The death of Gisele in Fast and Furious would have been a hard blow for fans of the franchise, who have been affected by its injustice. At the end of the film, she dies in the course of the confrontation between the gang of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and their enemy, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans). Then she is suspended to the plane in which the enemy tries to escape, she sacrifices herself to prevent one of the henchmen of the villain to kill her boyfriend Han. To save him, she lets go of jack, grabs his gun, kills the criminal… Before crashing to the ground ! A needless death, as Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) kills the young man to avenge his brother. However, knowing that Han Lue will be back in Fast and Furious 9 despite his “death” in Tokyo Driftwe still have a tiny hope that Gisele comes back from the dead. Fingers crossed !