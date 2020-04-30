Fast & Furious 9, and this is coming : trailer

The output of Fast & Furious 9, a film by Justin Lin with Vin Diesel, Cody Walker is postponed until 2021 due to the Coronavirus. Trailer.

If Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life, away from the bitumen, with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and their son, little Brian, they know all the two that behind the horizons the bright hiding the dangers of the most devious.

This time, to save those who he holds the most, Dom’s going to have to face the demons of his past. His team gathers to dismantle a conspiracy on a global scale, led by the killer the more implacable that they have ever faced, as deadly with a gun than behind the wheel : A man who is none other than the brother disowned Dom, Jakob (John Cena, as we will soon see in the upcoming SUICIDE SQUAD).

READ ALSO: the regrets of The pro-Soro Mamadou Traoré : “I realize that all the struggle that we conducted was based on fake “

Vin Diesel…Dominic Toretto

Cody Walker…Brian O’conner (rumored)

Michelle Rodriguez…Letty Ortiz

Jordana Brewster…Mia Toretto

John Cena…Jakob

Tyrese Gibson…Roman Pearce

Ludacris…Tej Parker

Sung Kang…Han Read

Nathalie Emmanuel…Ramsey

Charlize Theron…Cipher