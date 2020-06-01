Fast & the Furious 9 : the director explains why Han is back in the saga after his “death” – News Movie

Stronger than Jesus Christ, this is the second time that Han Lue (Sung Kang) returns from the dead. But promised, it will make sense.

The fans are confused since the trailer of Fast & Furious 9 is output. The character of Han Lue appears at the end of the three minutes of great delusion, in a hug very brother friendly with Dom (Vin Diesel). Actually, the renaissance deserves a hug, especially when it is the second time.

A reminder on the identity card of Han : it indicates “deceased” since Fast & The Furious : Tokyo Drift and Fast & Furious 6. Narrativement died once, death will count for double on the screen.

Out of the grave, fresh as a roach

It is beautiful fiction, because you can do it all. But it is still necessary to justify a strand pétages of cables. “The truth can sometimes not be likely”, as would say the philosopher, but the incredible merit to be a minimum masked by a credibility story. That’s not a problem, the team Fast 9 picks up the thorny how-why, and gave an answer. It is first of all the actor Sung Kang who was loaned to the year, and has put everything on the back of the family.

To the rescue of the credibility, the director Justin Lin, already well honed by five feature-length films in the franchise, and was assured that the return of this character made sense. For MTVhe said :

“Han is a character very special to me. It always has been. And when I’m gone [de la saga après Fast & Furious 6, ndlr]we are a little party together. One of the reasons why I returned it is that I wanted to bring it back. I was at a session of questions and answers to a movie and someone in the audience told me that he was confused about what had happened. It came back to me in mind and I am inspired, if that were to redo, it would be necessary to render justice to Han, that’s for sure.

Justin Lin enraptured by a poem on the resurrection

I won’t go into details or anything, but I assure you that I do not take to lightly the fact of the back — and it took a lot of time, but I think what I appreciate, is that this universe has really grown up and that we can evolve and redefine ourselves in any way as we move forward. In the world of Fast, everything happens for a good reason. “

We do know little more about the famous sense that emanates from the schmilblick, but Justin Lin asks us to trust in him. We don’t have much of a choice anyway. It remains for us to wait until the May 20,to test our faith in the franchise.

