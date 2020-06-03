Fat Joe said that Drake would have been able to be a part of the remix “All the Way Up” with Jay-Z

Fat Joe and Jay-Z have put an end to their old beef when Hov made an appearance on the remix of the disc shattering of Fat Joe and Remy Ma ” All the Way Up “. Although the time 2016 has been monumental, Joey Crack said that it would have been even sweeter.

In an episode of Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, Fat Joe said another talented generation which had to make its appearance in the remix ” All the Way Up “.

“I received a FaceTime call maybe three times, while ‘All the Way Up’ was released, ” said Joe Rosenberg about 29 minutes of the episode. “And it was your man, 6 God, Drake. “

Fat Joe has said that Drake wanted the instrument so that he could put a verse for the remix. But because the track would mark his reconciliation with Hova, Jigga has convinced him not to put an artist on the track.

” [Jay-Z] said: “Look, Joe. It means so much to the story between us, not to put anyone else on the song, ” remembers Joe. It does not refer to Drake. … Everybody wanted to get on the remix. ”

In addition to keeping his promise to the Jigga Man, Fat Joe spoke about the police brutality and the current state of America. The rapper told Rosenberg that he thought that the cameras and the surveillance of the police had become the best tool of liberation.

“Everything is televised. Everything is filmed. You can’t escape it, ” said Joe to eight minutes of the episode Open Late. “The worst thing that ever happened to the police, these are the cameras and social networks. “