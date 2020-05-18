Fat Joe: the tube ‘What’s Luv?’ Ashanti (2001) was written for Jennifer Lopez

Rapper Fat Joe has just revealed that the hit ‘What’s Luv?’, performed by Ashanti, was originally written for Jennifer Lopez.

The single eye-catching was a huge success upon its release in 2001, and today, the rapper 49-year-old has left the singer of RnB Ashanti without voice, teaching him, in a video posted on Instagram Live, as we affectionately known as Jlo was supposed to sing the chorus.

The rap star said: “Irv Gotti and Ja Rule (both working within the same label that Ashanti, Murder Inc, at the time) I had called, they had me awake at three in the morning, telling me, ‘Yo, come down, we made a song for you. ‘

“I’m going to the studio, it was four o’clock in the morning. They played ‘What’s Luv?’ with your voice over. And they told me, ‘This is for you and J. Lo. We want Latinos here. ‘”

The singer Ashanti, who called her home, admitted to having been shocked by the news.

She exclaimed: “I was not aware of it.”

But, in the end, Fat Joe was happy to work with Ashanti on the single, which turned out to be one of the greatest successes of his career.

The rapper has continued the story saying: “I was there, J. Lo? Because Ashanti is great. I told them, ‘No, we left on the piece. ‘”

What Ashanti replied : “Shit. What! You know I swear not in front of my fans.”

In addition, Ashanti has previously said that the music of Gni had been marginalized to the radio.

The singer has released his self-titled debut album in 2002, while the musical genre dominated the airwaves, but she considers that nowadays, it is increasingly difficult for the stars of the Gni to get recognition, in general.

She said: “When you listen to the radio, there is not a lot of room for Gni.

“I think that it is necessary to find a balance between having the credibility in what you say and create a hit.”