Father of Santiago Ormeño believes that he has not had opportunities for technicians ‘rubiofóbicos’

The peruvian Juan Reynoso, who heads Puebla in the Closing 2020, is the only coach that has believed in Santiago Ormeño Zayas, front of the ‘Fringe’ Friday, rose to fame by glow in the e-Liga MX with a hat-trick against the America.

Santiago Ormeño, grandson of Walter Ormeño (Q. E. P. D.), has not had an easy race, hence his 26-year yet not be a footballer consolidated in the mexican soccer, however, to have passed by Pumas (in two stages), and the Americas; it was also part of Pioneers of Cancun and Lobos BUAPboth of the Premier League (Second Division).

For one reason or another was with a team, until it came to be tested at the Pueblawith Enrique Meza as a technician, and Juan Reynoso as an auxiliary, in the face of the Opening 2018. The long-awaited debut in the Liga MX have been presented on the date 13 in a match against Morelia, but played just 17 minutes.

Santiago Ormeño ESPN

The potential scorer of the canadian Lucas Cavallini prevented him from to Santiago to have more opportunities and in the following Closing 2019 only participated in two games (24 minutes).

Another obstacle in their way: the pair technique was giving him confidence she was fired and to his bad luck did not enter into the plans of the new helmsman, José Luis Sanchez Single, ‘Chelís’; but just as he closed one door he opened another.

Juan Reynoso he returned to Peru to lead the Real Garcilazo (today Cuzco FC) and Santiago had no place in the team, in the land of his grandfather. I had been hired for six months and not fulfilled, because the plans changed.

Reynoso was called back by Pueblabut not as auxiliary, but to relieve ‘Chelís’ who had not achieved good results. It didn’t take long for James to come back also to the club poblano (Closure 2020), with whom he has one more year of contract.

His brother Walter is the Third gamer

No one is better than your dad, Walter Ormeño Jr., to talk a little more about the walk of Santiago in the football.

“He started to play 6 years in the Institute of Mexico, located on calle Miguel Laurent, in Mexico City. He was born left-handed, but the time gave learning to manage two profiles. It was a spectacle to see him play. His style of play was, they, the Lionel Messiwithout exaggerating,” says Ormeño Jr. To ESPN.

Santiago Ormeño ESPN

“Scoring 40 to 50 goals per tournament. He won titles every year as selected by the Institute. He was loved and adored by the school community of their generation. At the age of 11 was to Pumaseven though my dad told me and I said well, that didn’t take him, because he was still very young, and that there were going to remove the taste for play. The coach of the category, Mauricio Pedroza, who had insisted that it would take him, not evaluated. What I wanted to do play and side better I took it out and went to the America; he already had 12 years”.

Also found a place in the nest “and be a boy from school came to share with the entire band and as it is blonde, then, brought it down; but your individual capacity and his talent kept him at the club”.

With the Eagle stayed until the age of 21 in the lower categories, and before leaving received your letter. Destiny put him again in Pumas (Opening 2015) and it was recorded in the Second Divisionwith the support of Jose Luis Arce. Unfortunately for his cause, was injured in training and was operated collateral ligament. In the stage of Juan Francisco Palencia in the first team, sometimes he was called to train with the squad, but again emigrated, with his letter in hand.

Santiago Ormeño ESPN

He played some time in Premier League “and the work of pope to advise and motivate you at the end helped him to continue”, as he confesses Ormeño Jr. that Santiago discouraged a little not to be in the First Division. To him, your son has been unlucky to bump into coaches “rubiofóbicos that both exist in the mexican soccer”.

Finally, he referred to James, the scorer of the choose MX: “He plays this because his brother, Walter third, it is ‘geek’ of consoles, and there he learned”.