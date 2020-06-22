Father’s day : celebrities make their tribute

Three weeks ago, mothers were honored on the social networks. Yesterday, it was the turn of parents to be celebrated. On Instagram, a rain of tributes from celebrities have been shared.

On the occasion of the celebration of his 38and anniversary as well as this father’s day, prince William had a right to post an adorable photo where he is surrounded by his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. On the side of Clarence House, prince Charles has also marked this day with a plate full of complicity captured last December, where he and his brother snuggled up against each other. The eldest son of queen Elizabeth II also paid tribute to prince Philip, who recently celebrated his 99 years, with a memory that dates back to 1951, and shared a photo with his two sons, taken in 2004.

The Beckham family has done honor to the football player David Beckham with many pictures posted by their three seniors, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and his wife Victoria Beckham.

In Hallyday and Kardashian, the rain returns

In France, there have been many stars to declare your love to your parents this Sunday. Among them, the women of the clan Hallyday, starting with Laura Smet, who has shared a photo vintage of his father. Her nieces, Ilona and Emma Smet also publish the memoirs of David Hallyday, accompanied by tender words. “Happy father’s day. Thanks for being the best father that I could wish to have, ” writes the elder of Estelle Lefebure, closely followed by his junior. “Thanks for always being there for me, I’m lucky to have a father like you. I love you. “

The daughter of Alexandra Lamy and Thomas Jouannet, Chloé Jouannet, has unveiled a photo with her father, while she was still a baby. We also saw Matt Pokora, became a father last January, to celebrate their first father’s day.

Across the Atlantic, the tributes were very numerous. The Kardashian have both paid tribute to Robert Kardashian, father of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, as Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Travis Scott, and the other fathers of his family. Diane Kruger, usually very reserved about his family life, has shared a series of snapshots of his partner, Norman Reedus, along with his daughter.