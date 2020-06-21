Father’s day is celebrated by the stars

In the united States, the United Kingdom and France, is the father’s day that is celebrated this Sunday, June 21, 2020.

After the mothers, it was the turn of parents to have their feast. This Sunday, June 21, 2020, the dads are in the spotlight in the united States, the United Kingdom and France. In the social network, several personalities have had the opportunity to address a few words to his father, when it is not the joint that glide a gentle word to the parents of their children.

Side of France, Ilona and Emma Smet had a nice thought of David Hallyday. Sylvie Tellier told her husband, shy m has released a snapshot of his childhood with his father and Chloe Jouannet, the daughter of Alexandra Lamy, is revealed as a baby in a photo where it is seen in the arms of his father, Thomas Jouannet, while her famous mother has made a video in which his own father is seen dancing. Finally, Matt Pokora has published two shots : one where he is holding his little Isaiah, a second one where you see him with the daughter of his girlfriend Christina Milian, Violet. “What more beautiful mission in the life of a man being a father / stepfather ? Happy father’s day to all!”, in he writes. Guillaume Canet, for its part, published a photo of your dad enjoying a drink, and Karine Ferri has posted a similar topic to yours.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Diane Kruger wishes a happy birthday to his buddy Norman Reedus, the “most beautiful of the fathers”, reveal the photos of the actor with his small daughter. Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared an old photo of a family taking their children with Michael Douglas. Kim Kardashian has thanked Kanye West to give their children “life is the greatest ever”.

On the side of the stars of English, especially Beckham who have submitted to pay tribute to David. Kate Beckinsale has also shared a photo of the child, showing her with her father.

Has to read also : Mother’s day : the messages and the photos of French celebrities