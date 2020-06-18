Father’s day : these movies to watch with your dad

‘Indiana Jones and the last crusade’ (1989), directed by Steven Spielberg

The adventurous archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) you are dealing with a evil millionaire. The sides of the mysterious Elsa, and his dad runningSean Connery), Dr. Jones goes in search of the famous Grail.

‘Madame-Oriented’ (1994) by Chris Columbus

After they have been divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) is located far away from their three children. The Actor and imitator of profession, you decide to create the character of the Lady-Oriented, a governess to Irish shows up at his ex-wife (Sally Field) for taking care of your family…

‘Big Fish’ (2004) Tim Burton

William Bloom (Ewan McGregor) is back home to be at the bedside of her sick father (Albert Finney). The latter tells of his past… A past that is fantastic, full of surprises and adventures in any genre. The old delirium-t is right ?

In search of happiness (2007) by Gabriele Muccino

A movie of a moving real story. Christopher Gardner (Will Smith) works as a sales representative, but he struggled to make a living. His wife leaves and abandons its 5-year old child (Jaden Smith). Chris landed an unpaid internship at a prestigious brokerage firm. At the same time, he lives in the street with your child.

Captain Fantastic (2016) Matt Ross

The story begins in the remote forests of the north-west of the united States. Ben (Viggo Mortensenhe lives isolated from the society. He dedicates his life to his six children. But everything changes when a tragedy hits the clan… The small tribe will have the opportunity to explore the outside world.