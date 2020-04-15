FC Barcelona opens step in the race by N’golo Kanté

N’golo Kanté (29 years) is one of the objectives that you have Real Madrid in the market for the next campaign. An alternative, at the request of his coach Zinedine Zidanein that you are working with the technical secretariat of the meringue to reach a satisfactory agreement with the Chelsea. Even so, Frank Lampard believes that the frenchman is crucial in his scheme.

The champion of the world with the Selection of France in Russia 2018 has become by own merits in one of the players most brilliant of the last decade in the Premier League. Its role in the Leicester City it was the key to the achievement of the title of the Foxesled by that time by Claudio Ranieriat the time that his impact at Chelsea was immediate since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

As pointed L’équipe, the Blues would have rated the midfielder at around€70 M, reducing slightly their economic claims by the situation that is living in the wake of the coronavirus. However, it gives the feeling that Real Madrid might have a hard competitor in our League in what refers to the bid by the non-combustible Kanté.

According to the cover of the print edition of World Sportscorresponding to this Wednesday, April 15, the club could propose an exchange of pieces by Chelsea, taking advantage of the interest of the londoners by Philippe Coutinho (27 years). On the basis of what was published by the quoted average, the brazilian, on loan at present in the Bayern Munich, he would return to the Premier to put yourself under the orders of Lampard, while Kanté landed in the City.