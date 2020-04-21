Fear on the City, Tales from the Loop, Animal Crossing, Industries of Titan… – CloneWeb

One begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. By 11 may, we will continue to offer special numbers to Happy Hour to accompany you during this confinement.

For this third episode, we invited Gérald Duchaussoyto , among other things in charge of Cannes Classics, and author of the book “Mario Bava, The magician of colors” (ed. Lobster Films) and dedicated to the Italian director.

With him, we return to Fear City, the film of Belmondo, is celebrating his birthday. And it also refers to the series, Comics and video games.

With him, we return to Fear City, the film of Belmondo, is celebrating his birthday. And it also refers to the series, Comics and video games.

Program :

0:55 Introduction : the cinema of Mario Bava (Cinema)

11:55 Jean-Paul Belmondo and Fear over the City (Cinema)

29:46 The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, the Tempest (BD)

44:20 Tales from the Loop (Series)

59:05 Industries of the Titan (video Game)

1:08:22 Animal Crossing (video Game)

To see the Voxel Art :

https://www.instagram.com/rgznsk/

https://www.behance.net/sircarma

For players of Animal Crossing

Code friend Marc : SW-2496-5698-1878

Friend Code: Alex : SW-4385-2608-0311



Tracklist :

Animal Crossing New Horizons OST – Welcome to Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons OST – 6AM

Animal Crossing New Horizons OST – 7AM

Animal Crossing New Horizons OST – 8AM

Animal Crossing New Horizons OST – 9AM

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Walk to School

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Blink of an Eye

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Fireflies

Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Robot

Paul Leonard-Morgan – The Teacher

Paul Leonard-Morgan – Climbing the Tower

