Fear on the City, Tales from the Loop, Animal Crossing, Industries of Titan… – CloneWeb

One begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. By 11 may, we will continue to offer special numbers to Happy Hour to accompany you during this confinement.
For this third episode, we invited Gérald Duchaussoyto , among other things in charge of Cannes Classics, and author of the book “Mario Bava, The magician of colors” (ed. Lobster Films) and dedicated to the Italian director.
With him, we return to Fear City, the film of Belmondo, is celebrating his birthday. And it also refers to the series, Comics and video games.
The podcast is available on all the platformson Youtube and we are on Twitter via a dedicated account.
Program :
0:55 Introduction : the cinema of Mario Bava (Cinema)
11:55 Jean-Paul Belmondo and Fear over the City (Cinema)
29:46 The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, the Tempest (BD)
44:20 Tales from the Loop (Series)
59:05 Industries of the Titan (video Game)
1:08:22 Animal Crossing (video Game)
To see the Voxel Art :
https://www.instagram.com/rgznsk/
https://www.behance.net/sircarma
For players of Animal Crossing
Code friend Marc : SW-2496-5698-1878
Friend Code: Alex : SW-4385-2608-0311
