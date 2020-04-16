Fede Alvarez will direct a thriller pandemic of zombies called the 16 States

Fede Alvarezthe filmmaker behind Don’t Breathe and the remake of Evil Dead, has a new thriller in preparation. It will address 16 Statesa thriller of a pandemic of zombies (in a timely manner!) that was written by the guys behind Crazy Stupid Love and Bad Santa. Lionsgate has just secure the rights to the script after a bidding war. Get the details below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 16 States focus on a mother who desperately seeks to join his family at the center of a pandemic of zombies. The script was in preparation last year, but is obviously becoming more relevant than ever these last few months.

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, whose credits include I Love You Phillip Morris, Focus, Smallfoot, and the upcoming thriller adventure in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, has written this as a script specification, and as soon as it has been sent to potential buyers last week, this has obviously caused a sensation. Lionsgate walked away victorious, and now Alvarez, who recently directed the reboot / continuation of Lisbeth Salander of The Girl in The Spider”s Web for Sony, is on board as director. Spider”s Web was something of a dud at the box-office, but Alvarez has shown a talent for leading projects and tinged with horror with the lead female, and may well be the right choice for this one. The big question is: at a time when Hollywood will start and that this project will span the course of the production and post-production, the public will there be an appetite for everything related to the pandemic?

Alvarez will produce alongside Requa, Ficarra, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Charlie Gogolak, Shintaro Shimosawaand Rodolfo Sayagues.

According to THR, 16 States have “shades” of the movie zombie of Will Smith 2007, I am legend. Even if I Am Legend collapses in the last act, this movie has been a huge showcase for Smith as an actor, putting the entire film on his shoulders as he wanders through a city of New York almost empty, with only a dog at his side. He was able to seize the opportunity, delivering one of the best performances of his career. Since Lionsgate has been outbid on other studios to do this, it seems that the studio sees a lot of promise in the concept, so I hope that they will invest enough in this to that 16 States provide its own showcase prominent for anyone who will eventually be interpreted as the mother. Halle Berry, maybe? Maybe Toni Collette? Don’t hesitate to shout out your favorites in the comments.

Cool items from the Web: