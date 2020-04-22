Federation of the Dutch confirmed the cancellation of the season of Eredivisie

The Real Federation, Dutch Football confirmed this Tuesday by the end of the season Eredivisie after the Government announced that are not be able to play in matches prior to September 1, by the coronavirus.

The governing body of football Dutch said in a statement that ruled out a return to the competition with closed-door meetings, as claimed by some teams, and will be communicated soon to the decision to UEFA.

In addition, the federation invited the club to a meeting of telematics for the next Friday with the goal of “discuss the consequences” of the end of the season.

In such a meeting are put on the table if you must declare a champion to the Ajax, which is a leader with the same points as the AZ Alkmaar thanks to the goal difference, and what happens with the climbs, descents, and stalls for the european competitions.

Another point to discuss will be the calendar of the next season, which will begin at least a month later than usual.

One of the drafts of the federation to which he had access in the local press suggested, in the case of suspended the competition, which would not have descents, and allowed the rise of two clubs, so that the Eredivisie would have 18 clubs to 20.

On the other hand, it is studied to emulate the Premier League and allow for the celebration of games during the Christmas season.

