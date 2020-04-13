Federico Lavallén, the mexican which was formed in River Plate now will play in El Salvador

The mexican striker Federico Lavallénson of Paul Lavallén, wait to complete the quarantine of the Covid 19 to leave Argentina and presented in the Mars of El Salvadoryour new team. Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is formed in the lower River Plate, 250 thousand dollars moved away from the Atlas and now hopes to have a resurgence in his career in football in central america.

“River Plate it is a big club, that gives opportunity to the youth. I was an institution as River PlateI came to the reserve, at that time I did not took in account and look for options in other places,” he said Fede Lavallénwho was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, at the time his dad, Paul, played with the rojinegros of the Atlas.

Federico Lavallén it was 250 thousand dollars to sign with the Foxes, the difference between the River Plate and the team rojinegro was that the argentines wanted the money in a single payment and the tapatíos proposed a scheme of payments. In that instant, began the journey of the son of Paul, by the division of Ascent of the south american country.

“River Plate asked for 250 thousand dollars more or less, Atlas offered a payment plan for me and in Argentina is not wanted, asked for all along. The rojinegros offered between 30 thousand to 50 thousand dollars per year, in installments, because I was in the lower, did not come to an agreement”, explained the south american. “It was a great chance for me to go to the Atlas, where he played my dad. I was training for a month with them.”

Federico Lavallen he was in the sights of the lower classes of the Mexican national team, during a tournament that was organized in Guadalajara, but now concentrates on recovering his level, earning a place in El Salvador, and then see if there is a possibility of coming to Mexico.

“From 2014, there were a few chances to go, in 2015 I went to a tournament in Guadalajara, I was under the magnifying glass. Being in Argentina and that the friendly will be played in Mexico, was complicated, there was contact. The current teams from Mexico are already armed and they are very strong, now I just focus on the Mars, my new club, where I want to go back to pick up”.