Felipe Pardo is trending on Twitter for how he lived his debut in the choose MX

Felipe Pardo it was one of the great entertainers of the first day of the choose MX after beating Paul Medina. In addition, the colombian was a trend in Twitter for as he lived the party.

We cannot doubt that none of the players is competitive in real life, but what of the south american is beyond what is seen in the tournament virtual.

Is that Felipe Pardo shouted the goals as if you were playing in a Nemecio Diez that is not worth a pin, and not to be encouraged by the fans of the Red Devils.

In addition, not only shouted at each annotation, but suffered every shot that failed to even be the goal to Morelia of Paul Medina.

On the other hand, Mary Celestehis daughter, also cried, I suffered and lived with the same intensity as his father. In addition, he ended up celebrating the end of the match with a dance. A genius.

It is worth remembering that Toluca is pointer alone choose MX already beat Morelia and received no goals against.