FENTY : an exclusive partnership with Farfetch.

The luxury brand, developed by Robyn Rihanna Fenty, in the lap of the LVMH group strengthens its positioning in e-retail.

FENTY : double kick in the e-commerce.

Now you will have the opportunity to choose. In addition to the e-official store of the young woman of the house, now you can find your favorite pieces in the catalog of Farfetch, a platform leader in the sale of luxury products on-line.

The clothing, accessories and shoes, the last pair designed by Amina Muaddi : a little over a year after its release, FENTY has joined the few with more than 1,200 major brands in the website Farfetch, which was founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Jose Neves, and with a base of customers in 190 countries ; a strategic alliance that is expected to facilitate the distribution of the products of the claw in some markets, including the Middle East, and Latin America.

In an interview with WWD, Giorgio Belloli, Chief Sales and Sustainability officer of Farfetch, said to admire for a long time, the innovative approach of FENTY, both in terms of sales in its approach to inclusion. ” FENTY, was looking for a retail partner to double its business model, which primarily focuses on the digital, he continues to do so. With our international customer base and our model of leading platform in the market, this is an ideal opportunity to work together. “

The three components of the summer collection of FENTY – who will be the launch of its range of skin care, FENTY of the Skin, on the 31st of next July – it is going to find on the website of Farfetch.

