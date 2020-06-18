Fenty “Release 6-20” : check out the exclusive new pieces from the collection, Rihanna

Inspired by the youth culture and the rave, the Glamour that awaits you in the new and exclusive pieces for the second drop of the collection Fenty imagined by Rihanna.

After a first fall, unveiled in early June, Rihanna reveals the second part of their summer collection called “Release of 6-20”. After several months of confinement, this collection celebrates youth, his unstoppable creativity and his hopes, through printed psychedelic 70’s and the messages of mood as “Beyond the Limits” in the t-shirts, leggings and t-shirts.

The opposite of the demure of the first drop, which plunges us into a rave party with a wind-breaker tie-dye oversized, loose-fitting trousers with side slits, a bob printed and a sweat pink flashy. We note here the strong influence of the printed tie-dye, made with a japanese manual.

The entire collection is available in FENTY.com.