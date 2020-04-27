Fenty : the neo-cameos from Rihanna

Within his claw Fenty, Rihanna unveils a line of jewelry pointed that revisits the cameo with panache.



If you thought that a cameo was good as to maintain closed the cardigan your great-aunt, you can go for a dress ! The singer and entrepreneur, Rihanna, founder of the label Fentydecided to twister this classic jewellery.

Historically, these jewelry ornamental unfolded, in the center of a hard stone, carved in bas-relief, of a female bust buxom or a face profile. From Antiquity to the neo-classical period, through the Renaissance, the main reasons for recurring remained subjects drawn from greco-roman mythology or profiles of pale stylish through the ages. Rihanna has decided to exhume this totem creative jewelry boxes of our grandmothers, and give him one hell of a facelift. And in particular, in the embodiment with its vision of the heroine in modern times. Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a native of Barbados, has imagined a cameo in the likeness of a black woman, statuesque, wearing braids afro, so macaroons.

Earrings Cameo, Fenty

The star of the 80 million followers on Instagram, which has just made a donation of € 5 million to several organizations in the fight against the coronavirus, dares, and a set is composed of earrings XXL, a ring and a long necklace that transforms into a brooch, once attached to its string as the watermark. These cameos revisited in majesty come in two versions, in an oval resin black or transparent, encircled with pearls or Swarovski crystals. The campaign, immortalized by the photography nigerian Ruth Ossai showcases a gallery of portraits of women wearing high the colours of the african continent. In claiming this unique beauty, Fenty is also a foot-of-nose creative the cameo classic, stainless prerogative of vanity, of power and of the bourgeoisie.

The collection of cameos of Fenty, photographed here by Ruth Ossai.

Rihanna failed as well, in its way, the trend which has swept all the podium and delivered to the taste of the day, the pearls and cameos. And is allowed to twister this combo-ultra-classic jewellery by diverting the central motif of the cameo to pass on a message on diversity. In changing the profile of a middle-class alabaster complexion for a woman of color in the port of a queen, she claims the beauty of african women with boldness and creativity. By tracing his furrow, it outlines its own mythology, with descriptions of new icons. Fenty proves that she has mastered all the codes to make the new with the old, but also that the old jewellery has never ceased to be cool.

www.fenty.com