Fernando Morientes points out that Blue Cross is the largest in Mexico

Fernando Morientes is one of the Spanish forwards of the biggest tour in the history talked about as it is seen the mexican soccer on european soil, and stressed to Cruz Azul, in a chat with Record.

“Apart from that it is a great club, this has continued over to Blue Cross, because a fellow countryman (Paco Jémez) ran”said the iberian.

April 24, 2020





The former Real Madrid striker was shown as a connoisseur of football aztec and confessed that he could have played in the Liga MX.

“I’m not going to say names, but then two large teams sought me out and now seduces me to say : “I Had to have made that adventure.”It would have been nice to go to Mexico, because the culture of football is very similar to that of Spain, but in that moment my head was giving me, mentally was no longer there for most projects”, continued Morientes.

When asked if he would participate in a project in the mexican soccer made it clear that we are seduced by the idea of coming to the country.

“I would like to live an adventure outside of Spain, and if you arrive on a hub project, sure I will take it . Mexican soccer is a thorn that I have nailed and in the future I am convinced that our paths may join”concluded the moro.