Fernando Villalpando is a champion of goleo in League of Nicaragua

Juan Manuel Figueroa

Guadadajara / 18.04.2020 22:56:24





The mexican Fernando Villalpando he was consecrated Saturday as the new champion of goleo of the League of Nicaragua, when you get to the end of the stage regularly and kept the tip in one of the tournaments that not stopped despite the pandemic the coronavirus.

Villalpando won the title with 10 goals and leaving it down for two entries to the Spanish Paul Gallegothe Managua FC, so as to shut down a great first phase and is now ready to fight for the championship of the League First.

The aztec, who played for the first time in Nicaragua, made it 10 goals in 18 games with the Walter Ferretti, set now will try to fight the League title to get fourth place overall, and access to the repechajes of the competition.

Walter Ferretti lost in the Day 18 before the leader Managua and ended with 30 points, 12 down in the first place.

Other mexicans who responded with goals in this season is Carlos Felix, of Managua, and Taufic Guarch, the Real Estelí, but in the end they stayed away with 5 touchdowns.

There is already a Group in Nicaragua

The League of Nicaragua in their stage of League offers two places direct to the Semi-finalswhich were the Managua and the Real Estelí, while the next four places are facing a single-party to access the preview of the Final.

Thus, the Diriangén (third) will play the Wednesday before the Juventus Managua (sixth) while the Walter Ferretti (fourth) will go to the Jalapa (fifth).