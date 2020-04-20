Fernando Villalpando, the mexican logr championship goleo in Nicaragua

The front of the Walter Ferretti impuls to your team to the next round of the tournament

Andl mexican Fernando Villalpando just to make history in Centroamrica after conquer the championship of goleo in Nicaragua with the CD Walter Ferretti, to register 10 goals in the phase of regular tournament, which w is not interrupted despite of the pandemic coronavirus.

Despite the fact that in the last of the date could not score, the squad’s Toluca logr the trophy after their ms nearest persecutor, Paul Gallego, neither could break the networks in the closure phase regular.

Thanks to their contribution scorer, the Walter Ferreti was able to classify to the next round in the fourth position, and now measure the Art Jalapa in the so-called ‘Repechage’ as the first two places have access directly to the semi-final round.