Fields acknowledges that she never had offers from Europe and Mejia Baron “stopped” his career as a striker

MEXICO — In an interview with the Liga MX, Jorge Campos he stated that during his career he never had a formal offer to emigrate to european football so we decided to go to the MLS.

“Yes there was never a formal approach, or various promoters if I commented, but a computer as such does not. I immigrated to the MLS because it saw a promising future for this league and how close it was,” said the exarquero.

She also recalled the anecdote in where Miguel Mejia Baron he “stopped” his career as a striker.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

“Luis Garcia was bench and I was carrying a lot of goals in the team. Miguel Mejia Baron was the one who put me new account in the goal. I was the champion goal scorer of the CONCACAF. I remember that we went to the Olympic Games and I said then what we saw but as I stood in the goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, on his peculiar way of dressing inside of the goal, Fields mentioned that he always decided the design of their outfits.

“I decided the color, design and brand. Always told them that if they wanted to play so going to play because well I felt comfortable. When I started with the brand that I was image, I told them that my relationship with them would be for all life so until today send me things. Let’s say that I grant,” he said.

Jorge Campos he defended the t-shirt of five teams in the Liga MX, Pumas, Atlante, Cruz Azul, Tigres, and Puebla, while in the MLS he played for The los Angeles Galaxy and Chicago Fire.