FIFA pronounced on the case of Victor Guzman

FIFA decides on the case, Victor Guzman





Victor Guzman remains inactive after being notified by an adverse analytical at the beginning of January 2020, a situation for which the FIFA it keeps waiting for the resolution of the Mexican Soccer federation.

“As a result, we can confirm that the player is now provisionally suspended in all the world from the 9 of January of 2020. Given that we are currently waiting for the final decision, we cannot comment further on the matter at this stage,” said a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN.

“After the provisional decision taken by the National anti-Doping Organization of Mexico in January of 2020, we can confirm that the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA decided on April 8, 2020 to extend the prohibition of Mr. Victor Alfonso Guzman”, he added.

After arriving as one of the reinforcements most promising of Chivas, Pocho Guzman was removed from the institution and had to return to the Tuzos of Pachuca. The midfielder is expecting a favorable resolution that will allow him to return as soon as possible to the courts.

“We are very respectful of the situations officers are, undoubtedly, the disclaimer that has been done has been positive with reason to Guzmanbut we want to wait; there is a group of lawyers working very well,” said Fassi, in an interview for ESPN.

Waiting 📄🤷♂️ Victor Guzman, who presented an adverse analytical finding, it keeps waiting for the resolution of your case: “he is provisionally suspended in all the world; we hope the final decision, we cannot comment more,” said a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN pic.twitter.com/m70b8shZTY — NarradoresMX (@NarradoresMx) April 22, 2020

