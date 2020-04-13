FIFA remember game Mexico vs Netherlands Brazil 2014: “Was it criminal?”

The FIFA he recalled the match between Mexico and Holland the final round of the World Cup Brazil 2014 as part of the initiative of the ‘Global at home’, this due to the pandemic Covid-19 that slowed the activity of soccer.

Through their social networks, and the governing body of football put the description of the game with the already famous “Was it criminal?”.

“Full-time. In the last few minutes, Holland leaves Mexico on the way to the quarter finals once more. The big question… was it criminal?”, wrote the FIFA from your account in English.

The game ended 2-1 in favor of the european team, then that Mexico it is put at the front of the marker. The picture of the tulips turned around the match with a penalty of Rafael Marquez on Arjen Robben that, to date, still giving you what to talk about.