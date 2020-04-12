FIFA will revive the Mexico vs Netherlands

The FIFA he recalled multiple parties historical World cups and this Sunday touches remind one of the defeats more painful in the history of the National Team.

On their Youtube page, best house of football will broadcast the Netherlands vs. Mexico Brazil 2014, in which the Tricolor he succumbed at the last minute by a controversial penalty.

Rafael Marquez it touched the foot of Arjen Robben and the referee decreed the maximum penalty, scored by Klaas-Jar Huntelar, which lessened the dream of the fifth game of the Selection, directed at the time by Miguel Herrera.

Read more: The plan of Brizio to “avoid embarrassment”

Giovani Dos Santos ahead of the Tricolor, Wesley Sneijder tied the score, Hector Moreno fractured and, despite the defeat, Guillermo Ochoa was named the best player of the match.

Relive the match here: