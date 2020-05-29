Fifty Shades of Grey : Emilia Clarke has refused the role of Anastasia because of the nudity

Terminator Genisys 2015, Solo – A Star Wars Story in 2018, the role of Daenerys in Game of Thrones has never prevented Emilia Clarke throwing in some film projects. And as recalled by the actress, she would have even been able to play in the saga Fifty Shades of Grey with the title role of Anastasia, finally held by Dakota Johnson.

Emilia Clarke is tired of questions about nudity

But then, why was she not given a reply to Jamie Dornan ? Because the theme of the film worried about the possible consequences on his career. On the occasion of an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke has shared his tiredness of seeing her nudity in the series of HBO him to be constantly brought back to the figure, in contrast to the men, as if she had done it.

“The last time I appeared naked on screen in Game of Thrones goes a long way and yet this is the only subject that keeps coming back in the interview because I’m a woman“she thus lamented, explaining afterwards : “It’s boring and I have more than enough, I’m tired. I made it for the character, I am not naked, just so that a man can subdue my breasts“.

The actress has banned Fifty Shades of Grey

Also, to appear in a franchise film where the sex was the central element of the whole story, appeared to logically be the worst error to make. Jaded by the situation, she sadly revealed : “I have made a small number [de scènes dénudées] and I’m labelled for life. So for me, to say ‘yes’ to this project, where everything is linked to sensuality, sex, nudity… I said to myself ‘This is death, I’m not going to voluntarily train me in this situation and then not being able to look someone in the eyes and tell him ‘No, you can’t continue to ask me this question”.“

A veto understandable, but also sad. If the actress hasn’t missed anything by avoiding to participate in a saga film was highly criticized by the public, it does not remain about it less damaging to see an actress not to projects by simple fear of the reaction and perception of others. The equality man-woman, this is not yet won.