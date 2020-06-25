Fight for your rights with Emotion !

From 02 July to 27 August, we’ve dedicated every Thursday with the theme of the struggle for freedom with the Emotion. The movies are available on demand.

Thursday, July 02, 20: 50

BOESMAN AND LENA

France, the united states – 2000 – 1H25

The Drama of John Berry with Danny Glover, Angela Bassett, Willie Jonah. Boesman and Lena, a couple of black people in the South of africa, have been expelled from their neighborhoods of the city on the part of the Afrikaners. Found wandering the roads of the desert, as vagabonds, dragging with them a couple of miserable business washed away in a hurry. Overwhelmed by their painful memories, including the death of his baby of six months, they engage in fights, incessant, which is compounded by the alcoholism of Lena and the aggressiveness of Boesman. The latter undertook to build a shelter for the night, but everything is a pretext for the conflict. John Berry, that this was the last film, the adaptation of the work of the playwright, south african Athol Fugard and directed behind closed doors to violate a couple of the dispossessed, lost in the grandiose landscape of the country of Apartheid.

Thursday, July 09, 20H50

GREEN PAPER : ON THE ROADS OF THE SOUTH

United states – 2018 – 2: 05

Biography of Peter Farrelly with Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini, Sebastian Maniscalo, Dimiter D. Marinov. 1962, in the Bronx. The Italian-american Tony's Lips manages to be hired as a driver and body guard to accompany you to Don Shirley, a pianist with a classic black leather, on a tour of the southern united States. The two men, worlds apart, join together to confront the violence of the prevailing racism. In retracing the tour of events, a pianist of african-american and his driver, white in the time of Segregation, Bobby Farrelly signed a road-movie, empathetic, crowned by three Oscar-2019 : Best film, best screenplay and best actor in a supporting role for Mahershala Ali.

Thursday, 16 July, 20: 50

MANDELA, LONG WALK TO FREEDOM

England, south africa – 2013 – 2H19

Biography of Justin Chadwick with Idris Elba, Naomie Harris, Terry Pheto, Gys de Villiers… also, the unity of the royal family of Thembus, Nelson Mandela is to pay a high price for their struggle for equality. As the leader of the ANC, was arrested and spent 27 years in prison. When it is released, becomes president and begins a process of reconciliation between the Afrikaners, the whites and the blacks oppressed…

Thursday, July 23, 20: 50

KINGS

France, Belgium – 2017 – 1H32

The Drama of Deniz Gamze Ergüven with Halle Berry, Daniel Craig, Issac Ryan Brown, Reece, Cody, Richie Stephens… During the riots of 1992, in a popular neighborhood of Los Angeles, Millie, the mother of a family, a single person, from their home to orphaned children, whom she tries to bring the love and the sense of values. The small tribe is making noise, that bothers Ollie, his neighbor and only white in the neighborhood…

Thursday, July 30, 20: 50

THE BUTLER

United states – 2012 – 2: 05

Biography of Lee Daniels with Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, John Cusack, Jane Fonda… In the 1920s, young Cecil Gaines lives with his parents afro-americans on a plantation in the State of Georgia. A day of harvesting, he witnesses the rape of his mother by the son of the owner. His father, who protests, is killed by the latter. Annabeth westfall, the owner then takes Cecil under his wing, teaches him to read and to be a good domestic. The teen, fearing for his life, Cecil leaves the plantation and finds work in a hotel in North Carolina. Later, while working at the Excelsior hotel Washington, now married and a father of two children, he is observed by a staff member of president Eisenhower. He entrusts him with the position of butler in the White House. It is particularly appreciated for his devotion and discretion, exemplary ; but it is very different in him. Gloria, his wife, who feels left out, away from him, while conflicts are common with your mayor, which advocates for the rights of the black community… From 1952 to 1986, Eugene Allen, a butler, an african-american, has worked in the White House. It has been inspired by the central character of this film signed Lee Daniels, played by Forest Whitaker. A fresh humanist about the condition of black people in the united States.

Thursday, August 06, 20H50

THE POWER OF THE ANGEL

United states – 1992 – 2H

Drama by John g. Avildsen Stephen Dorff, Armin Mueller-Stahl, John Gielgud, Morgan Freeman… 1921, in the heart of the zulu country. PK born of English parents. The farm of the family exudes happiness, until the untimely death of the father of the mother of the child. PK is then placed in an institution afrikaner, where he becomes the laughingstock of his companions, whose racism extends to the English…

Thursday, August 13, 20: 50

A UK

England, France – 2016 – 1H51

Biography of Amma Asante, David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Laura Carmichael, Jack Davenport… In London, in 1948, when he was trained as a lawyer, Seretse Khama, a young king of Botswana and Ruth Williams, an office worker, love each other passionately, and they decide to get married. But still opposed to their union : their differences, their family members, the authorities of botswana and the british…

Thursday, August 20, 20: 50

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

United states – 2018 – 1.55 pm

Drama Film by Barry Jenkins with KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo. New Orleans, in the 1970s. Tish, 19 years old, and pregnant with Fonny, a young sculptor black that she is deeply in love and soon marry. Everything would be better if Fonny had been cast into prison for the rape of a young woman from puerto Rico, of which he is unjustly accused. Tish and her family are trying to gather new evidence of the innocence of Fonny.